Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) Releases Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.150-0.250 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.420. The company issued revenue guidance of $430.0 million-$465.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $459.9 million. Nu Skin Enterprises also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.750-0.950 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NUS. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Nu Skin Enterprises from $15.50 to $12.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Nu Skin Enterprises from $14.00 to $11.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.00.

Nu Skin Enterprises Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NUS opened at $10.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.09. Nu Skin Enterprises has a one year low of $9.74 and a one year high of $25.51. The firm has a market cap of $500.15 million, a PE ratio of -167.83 and a beta of 1.13.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $439.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.87 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a positive return on equity of 9.28% and a negative net margin of 0.17%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nu Skin Enterprises will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

Nu Skin Enterprises Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently -400.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.33, for a total transaction of $26,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,225 shares in the company, valued at $309,589.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Nu Skin Enterprises

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and distribution of various beauty and wellness products worldwide. It offers skin care devices, cosmetics, and other personal care products, including ageLOC LumiSpa and ageLOC LumiSpa iO; and nutricentials skin care products.

Further Reading

