Oasis Network Reaches Market Capitalization of $406.26 Million (ROSE)

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 11th. Oasis Network has a total market cap of $406.26 million and approximately $7.30 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oasis Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.0605 or 0.00000101 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded down 8.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,606.54 or 0.04361396 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000563 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.90 or 0.00034971 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00006497 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00010070 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00011617 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0888 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00008316 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000196 BTC.

About Oasis Network

Oasis Network is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,713,599,876 tokens. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project.

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oasis Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oasis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

