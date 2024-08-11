Oasys (OAS) Price Down 11.8% This Week

Oasys (OAS) traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 11th. Oasys has a market capitalization of $65.67 million and $1.41 million worth of Oasys was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Oasys has traded down 11.8% against the US dollar. One Oasys token can currently be bought for $0.0295 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Oasys Profile

Oasys’ launch date was October 17th, 2022. Oasys’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,225,422,188 tokens. The official message board for Oasys is medium.com/@oasys. The official website for Oasys is www.oasys.games. Oasys’ official Twitter account is @oasys_games.

Buying and Selling Oasys

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasys (OAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Oasys has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 2,225,422,187.7 in circulation. The last known price of Oasys is 0.03182502 USD and is up 3.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 40 active market(s) with $1,386,630.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.oasys.games/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasys directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oasys should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oasys using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

