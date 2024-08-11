OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) Price Target Raised to $40.00 at Evercore ISI

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Evercore ISI from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an in-line rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised OGE Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Argus cut shares of OGE Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of OGE Energy from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.67.

Shares of NYSE OGE traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $39.32. 852,664 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,422,721. The company has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a PE ratio of 19.96, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.74. OGE Energy has a 12 month low of $31.25 and a 12 month high of $40.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.98.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $662.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $837.51 million. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 14.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that OGE Energy will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

OGE Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.418 per share. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 8th. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is 84.77%.

Institutional Trading of OGE Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in OGE Energy by 178.1% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 392.8% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in OGE Energy during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in OGE Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Advantage Trust Co purchased a new position in OGE Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.84% of the company’s stock.

OGE Energy Company Profile

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services provider in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy. In addition, it provides retail electric service to approximately 896,000 customers, which covers a service area of approximately 30,000 square miles in Oklahoma and western Arkansas; and owns and operates coal-fired, natural gas-fired, wind-powered, and solar-powered generating assets.

