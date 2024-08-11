Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA) to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of ($0.57) Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright cut their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Olema Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 7th. HC Wainwright analyst E. Bodnar now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.57) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.53). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Olema Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($2.30) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Olema Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.27) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.74) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.86) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($2.74) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($2.33) EPS.

Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54).

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on OLMA. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

Shares of OLMA opened at $11.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $662.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.87 and a beta of 2.06. Olema Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $8.50 and a 1-year high of $17.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.18.

In other Olema Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Biocapital Advisors L. Paradigm sold 2,400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.91, for a total value of $35,784,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 783,118 shares in the company, valued at $11,676,289.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Biocapital Advisors L. Paradigm sold 2,400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.91, for a total value of $35,784,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 783,118 shares in the company, valued at $11,676,289.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Cyrus Harmon sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total transaction of $141,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 791,283 shares in the company, valued at $7,445,973.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,449,066 shares of company stock worth $36,319,848 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,715,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,069,000 after acquiring an additional 21,420 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,710,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,122,000 after acquiring an additional 36,785 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 74.5% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,221,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,817,000 after purchasing an additional 521,562 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A. lifted its position in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 199.9% during the second quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 1,058,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,454,000 after purchasing an additional 705,655 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 26.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 774,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,383,000 after purchasing an additional 164,143 shares during the period. 91.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer; and OP-1250 combine with CDK4/6 inhibitors palbociclib, ribociclib, and alpelisib in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer, as well as develops OPERA-01 for the of ER+/HER2- advanced or metastatic breast cancer.

