Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA) Rating Reiterated by Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $30.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.00.

Get Olema Pharmaceuticals alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on OLMA

Olema Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 7.0 %

OLMA stock traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 697,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 855,284. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.18. Olema Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $8.50 and a fifty-two week high of $17.79. The stock has a market cap of $662.82 million, a PE ratio of -5.87 and a beta of 2.06.

Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.54). On average, analysts forecast that Olema Pharmaceuticals will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Cyrus Harmon sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.93, for a total transaction of $54,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 786,283 shares in the company, valued at $8,594,073.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Olema Pharmaceuticals news, Director Cyrus Harmon sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.93, for a total transaction of $54,650.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 786,283 shares in the company, valued at $8,594,073.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Biocapital Advisors L. Paradigm sold 2,400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.91, for a total transaction of $35,784,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 783,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,676,289.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,449,066 shares of company stock valued at $36,319,848. Company insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Olema Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 66.6% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 4,221 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Olema Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $130,000. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $161,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 949.9% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 14,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 13,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in Olema Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $176,000. 91.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Olema Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer; and OP-1250 combine with CDK4/6 inhibitors palbociclib, ribociclib, and alpelisib in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer, as well as develops OPERA-01 for the of ER+/HER2- advanced or metastatic breast cancer.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Olema Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olema Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.