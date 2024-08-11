Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th.

Oncternal Therapeutics Price Performance

ONCT stock opened at $5.25 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.38. Oncternal Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $5.09 and a 12 month high of $13.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.54 million, a PE ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 1.36.

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($2.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.88) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $0.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.18 million. Oncternal Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 107.67% and a negative net margin of 3,160.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($4.00) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oncternal Therapeutics will post -11.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Oncternal Therapeutics stock. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC owned 0.84% of Oncternal Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. 16.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Oncternal Therapeutics

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology therapies for cancers with critical unmet medical needs. The company's clinical pipeline includes zilovertamab, a humanized monoclonal antibody that binds to receptor-tyrosine kinase-like Orphan Receptor 1 (ROR1); and ONCT-216, a small molecule inhibiting the biological activity of ETS-family transcription factor oncoproteins, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial.

