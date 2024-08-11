ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Purchased by Diversify Advisory Services LLC

Diversify Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 70.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares during the quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Security National Bank acquired a new position in ONEOK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho raised their target price on ONEOK from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of ONEOK from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised ONEOK to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.50.

ONEOK Trading Down 0.4 %

ONEOK stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $85.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,569,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,779,478. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.67 and its 200 day moving average is $78.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.70. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.58 and a 1-year high of $86.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.65.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. ONEOK had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 92.09%.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

