Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 16.43%. The firm had revenue of $242.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.43 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. Onto Innovation updated its Q3 guidance to $1.25-1.35 EPS and its Q3 2024 guidance to 1.250-1.350 EPS.

Onto Innovation Price Performance

Shares of Onto Innovation stock traded up $15.13 on Friday, hitting $192.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,295,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 551,749. Onto Innovation has a 52 week low of $105.58 and a 52 week high of $238.93. The company has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a PE ratio of 68.66 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $210.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $196.19.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ONTO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Onto Innovation in a report on Friday, May 10th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Onto Innovation in a report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Onto Innovation from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Onto Innovation from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Onto Innovation news, CFO Mark Slicer sold 519 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.21, for a total transaction of $114,807.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,776,627.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Srinivas Vedula sold 1,486 shares of Onto Innovation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.40, for a total value of $317,112.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,720,202.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Slicer sold 519 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.21, for a total transaction of $114,807.99. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,776,627.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Onto Innovation Company Profile

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs optical metrology. The company offers lithography systems and process control analytical software. It also offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

Featured Stories

