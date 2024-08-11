OPAL Fuels (NASDAQ:OPAL) Price Target Cut to $7.50

OPAL Fuels (NASDAQ:OPAL – Free Report) had its price target lowered by UBS Group from $8.00 to $7.50 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on OPAL. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of OPAL Fuels from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of OPAL Fuels in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on OPAL Fuels from $10.50 to $8.00 and set a sector outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $8.40.

NASDAQ OPAL traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 151,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,449. The stock has a market capitalization of $614.04 million, a PE ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.16 and a 200 day moving average of $4.60. OPAL Fuels has a one year low of $3.51 and a one year high of $8.46.

OPAL Fuels (NASDAQ:OPAL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $64.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.18 million. OPAL Fuels had a net margin of 9.23% and a negative return on equity of 1.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that OPAL Fuels will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Scott V. Dols acquired 11,192 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.06 per share, for a total transaction of $56,631.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,204.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Anthony Falbo sold 9,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.89, for a total value of $47,046.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott V. Dols purchased 11,192 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.06 per share, with a total value of $56,631.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,823 shares in the company, valued at $176,204.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 84.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in OPAL Fuels by 5.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,674,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,407,000 after acquiring an additional 86,531 shares in the last quarter. Grizzlyrock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OPAL Fuels in the 4th quarter worth about $4,611,000. SIR Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of OPAL Fuels by 76.3% during the 2nd quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. now owns 388,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 167,940 shares in the last quarter. Yarra Square Partners LP increased its position in shares of OPAL Fuels by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Yarra Square Partners LP now owns 313,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in shares of OPAL Fuels during the first quarter valued at about $136,000. 12.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OPAL Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of renewable natural gas for use as a vehicle fuel for heavy and medium-duty trucking fleets. It also designs, develops, constructs, operates, and services fueling stations for trucking fleets that use natural gas to displace diesel as transportation fuel.

