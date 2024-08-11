Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) Price Target Cut to $5.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on LPRO. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Open Lending in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Open Lending from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Open Lending presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.36.

LPRO stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.50. The company had a trading volume of 854,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,908. The company has a quick ratio of 13.14, a current ratio of 13.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $655.41 million, a PE ratio of 50.00 and a beta of 1.12. Open Lending has a fifty-two week low of $4.57 and a fifty-two week high of $8.70.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). Open Lending had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 13.31%. The firm had revenue of $26.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. Open Lending’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Open Lending will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Open Lending

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LPRO. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Open Lending by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 15,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Open Lending by 24.0% during the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 2,824 shares during the last quarter. Olympiad Research LP grew its stake in Open Lending by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Olympiad Research LP now owns 29,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 2,832 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Open Lending by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 2,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Open Lending by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 42,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 4,745 shares during the last quarter. 78.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, finance companies, and captive finance companies of automakers in the United States. The company offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a cloud-based automotive lending platform that provides loan analytics solutions and automated issuance of credit default insurance with third-party insurance providers.

