Oppenheimer Increases Artivion (NYSE:AORT) Price Target to $30.00

Artivion (NYSE:AORT – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Oppenheimer from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
AORT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Artivion from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Artivion from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of Artivion from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AORT
Artivion Stock Performance
Institutional Trading of Artivion
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AORT. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Artivion in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Artivion by 38.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Artivion during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Artivion in the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Artivion by 291.3% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 4,154 shares during the last quarter. 86.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Artivion Company Profile
Artivion, Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. The company provides BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, neurologic, and pulmonary procedures; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and aortic arch stent grafts including E-vita Open Plus and E-vita Open Neo.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Artivion
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Why Wall Street Analysts Raised Price Targets for Suncor Stock
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- Is Super Micro Computer a Buy After Shares Sink 20% on Earnings?
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- Cassava Sciences: A Hot Stock to Trade, Invest, or Avoid?
Receive News & Ratings for Artivion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artivion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.