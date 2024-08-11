Oppenheimer Raises Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) Price Target to $88.00

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP – Free Report) had its target price raised by Oppenheimer from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CRBP. Wedbush began coverage on Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. They issued an outperform rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a buy rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $77.67.

Get Corbus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Corbus Pharmaceuticals

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 5.5 %

CRBP stock opened at $56.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.67. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.03 and a 12 month high of $61.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $604.56 million, a P/E ratio of -8.13 and a beta of 2.59.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.19) by $0.29. As a group, equities analysts predict that Corbus Pharmaceuticals will post -4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Corbus Pharmaceuticals

In other Corbus Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Sean F. Moran sold 1,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.12, for a total value of $82,470.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,047,242.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Sean F. Moran sold 1,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.12, for a total value of $82,470.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,047,242.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Yuval Cohen sold 11,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.02, for a total value of $510,960.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,884,088. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,733 shares of company stock valued at $2,530,799. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Corbus Pharmaceuticals

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRBP. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $638,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $716,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $725,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $862,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 92.5% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 40,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,846,000 after acquiring an additional 19,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.64% of the company’s stock.

About Corbus Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products to defeat serious illness. It develops CRB-701, an antibody drug conjugate (ADC) that targets the expression of Nectin-4 on cancer cells to release a cytotoxic payload of monomethyl auristatin E (MMAE), which is in Phase I clinical trial; CRB-601, an anti-integrin monoclonal antibody that blocks the activation of TGFß expressed on cancer cells for the treatment of solid tumors; CRB-913, a peripherally restricted cannabinoid type-1 (CB1) receptor inverse agonist for the treatment of obesity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Corbus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corbus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.