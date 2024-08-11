Oppenheimer Trims Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Target Price to $70.00

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Oppenheimer from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on JACK. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Jack in the Box in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a sell rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Bank of America lowered their target price on Jack in the Box from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Jack in the Box in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. TD Cowen reiterated a hold rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Jack in the Box in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $71.61.

Shares of Jack in the Box stock traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.53. The company had a trading volume of 445,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,386. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.40. Jack in the Box has a 1-year low of $46.10 and a 1-year high of $88.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.91.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $369.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $371.81 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 7.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Jack in the Box will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.99%.

In related news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.64, for a total value of $30,880.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,693,404.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 800 shares of company stock worth $41,514. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its position in Jack in the Box by 73.2% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 866 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Jack in the Box during the first quarter worth approximately $97,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,993 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Jack in the Box by 11.2% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,997 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box and Del Taco quick-service restaurants in the United States. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

