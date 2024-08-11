Optimum Investment Advisors Sells 26,995 Shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN)

Optimum Investment Advisors reduced its stake in MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN – Free Report) by 50.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 26,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 26,995 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in MFS Intermediate Income Trust were worth $72,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MIN. Karpus Management Inc. increased its stake in MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 7,640,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,324,000 after acquiring an additional 2,568,806 shares during the last quarter. Significant Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in MFS Intermediate Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,463,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in MFS Intermediate Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $129,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 136,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 37,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. 50.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MFS Intermediate Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.72. 95,645 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 261,648. MFS Intermediate Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $2.52 and a fifty-two week high of $2.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.67 and a 200 day moving average of $2.67.

MFS Intermediate Income Trust Cuts Dividend

About MFS Intermediate Income Trust

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.82%.

MFS Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt instruments. The fund seeks to benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Intermediate U.S.

