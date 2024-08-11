OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on OSUR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of OraSure Technologies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of OraSure Technologies from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.67.

NASDAQ OSUR traded down $0.37 on Friday, hitting $4.22. 676,770 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,013,736. The firm has a market capitalization of $312.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 0.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.55. OraSure Technologies has a 12 month low of $3.91 and a 12 month high of $8.45.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. OraSure Technologies had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 7.50%. The company had revenue of $54.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 65.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that OraSure Technologies will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of OraSure Technologies by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,409,028 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,266,000 after buying an additional 99,572 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,906,687 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $32,035,000 after acquiring an additional 301,558 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of OraSure Technologies by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 3,549,050 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,102,000 after acquiring an additional 728,459 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies by 20.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,288,443 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,749,000 after purchasing an additional 391,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of OraSure Technologies by 38.1% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,195,582 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,349,000 after purchasing an additional 605,324 shares during the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides point-of-care and home diagnostic tests, specimen collection devices, and microbiome laboratory and analytical services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test, InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test pro, InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test rx, OraQuick Rapid HIV test, OraQuick In-Home HIV test, OraQuick HIV self-test, OraQuick HCV rapid antibody test, OraQuick Ebola rapid antigen test, OraSure oral fluid collection device used in conjunction with screening and confirmatory tests for HIV-1 antibodies; Intercept drug testing systems; immunoassay tests and reagents; and Q.E.D.

