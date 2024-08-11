Orbler (ORBR) Price Tops $0.20

Orbler (ORBR) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 11th. During the last week, Orbler has traded 14.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Orbler token can currently be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000338 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Orbler has a total market capitalization of $40.48 million and approximately $56,112.22 worth of Orbler was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Orbler

Orbler’s launch date was October 3rd, 2021. Orbler’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 203,333,333 tokens. Orbler’s official message board is medium.com/@orbler. Orbler’s official Twitter account is @orbler1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Orbler is orbler.io.

Buying and Selling Orbler

According to CryptoCompare, “ORBLER is a real-time defense game that people all around the world can enjoy.ORBR was created to organize the critical functions of the game into the DAO, which can function as a true meaning of governance token.”

