Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) Price Target Raised to $86.00

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Oppenheimer from $85.00 to $86.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Ormat Technologies from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Ormat Technologies from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Ormat Technologies from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Ormat Technologies from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $82.00.

Get Ormat Technologies alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on ORA

Ormat Technologies Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE:ORA traded down $0.67 on Thursday, reaching $72.51. 319,062 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 475,808. The company has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.66, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Ormat Technologies has a 12 month low of $58.73 and a 12 month high of $78.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.13.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The energy company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $212.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.07 million. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 15.43% and a return on equity of 5.45%. Ormat Technologies’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Ormat Technologies will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ormat Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.62%.

Insider Activity at Ormat Technologies

In related news, Director David Granot sold 686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.46, for a total transaction of $50,393.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,832 shares in the company, valued at $354,958.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ormat Technologies

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evexia Wealth LLC grew its position in Ormat Technologies by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Evexia Wealth LLC now owns 6,096 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 0.3% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 67,453 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,465,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 0.6% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,880 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Harrington Investments INC lifted its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 3.0% during the second quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 7,950 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 5,014 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. 95.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ormat Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guatemala, Guadeloupe, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal, solar photovoltaic, and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ormat Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ormat Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.