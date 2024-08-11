OrthoPediatrics’ (KIDS) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Truist Financial

Truist Financial reissued their hold rating on shares of OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a $30.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $35.00.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on KIDS. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of OrthoPediatrics in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th.

KIDS stock traded down $1.37 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $26.91. 123,016 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 170,048. OrthoPediatrics has a twelve month low of $23.10 and a twelve month high of $40.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $641.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.03 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 72,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Triodos Investment Management BV lifted its position in OrthoPediatrics by 1.2% in the second quarter. Triodos Investment Management BV now owns 41,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in OrthoPediatrics by 16,283.3% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its holdings in OrthoPediatrics by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 2,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 3,151.4% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. 69.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, engages in designing, developing, and marketing anatomically appropriate implants, instruments, and specialized braces for children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers pediatric trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

