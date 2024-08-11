Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW) Shares Sold by Fermata Advisors LLC

Fermata Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW – Free Report) by 42.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 196,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 143,933 shares during the quarter. Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF makes up 1.5% of Fermata Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Fermata Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF were worth $6,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $95,000.

Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:GCOW traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.62. 167,538 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.63.

Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF Profile

The Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (GCOW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market large-cap stocks, selected by free cash flow yield and dividend yield, and weighted by aggregate dividends. GCOW was launched on Feb 23, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

