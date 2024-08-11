Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Shares Sold by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. cut its position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 444,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,196 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $11,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 193,805,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,327,636,000 after purchasing an additional 6,466,596 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 248,208.2% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,625,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,418,000 after buying an additional 3,623,840 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $46,542,000. Coatue Management LLC raised its stake in Palantir Technologies by 285.6% in the fourth quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 3,447,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,191,000 after buying an additional 2,553,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 14,571,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,284,000 after buying an additional 1,980,495 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 10,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total transaction of $233,737.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 651,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,953,051.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 10,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total transaction of $233,737.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 651,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,953,051.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider David A. Glazer sold 90,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.36, for a total value of $2,642,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 298,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,749,632.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 164,396 shares of company stock valued at $4,389,707 in the last quarter. 12.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Palantir Technologies Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE PLTR traded up $0.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.01. The company had a trading volume of 88,131,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,413,612. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.83 billion, a PE ratio of 250.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 2.71. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.68 and a twelve month high of $30.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.65.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $678.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.23 million. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho lowered Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Palantir Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.14.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PLTR

About Palantir Technologies

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.