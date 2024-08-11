Papa Johns International (NASDAQ:PZZA) Price Target Cut to $65.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Papa Johns International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Free Report) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on Papa Johns International from $58.00 to $47.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Papa Johns International from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Papa Johns International from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Papa Johns International in a report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Papa Johns International from $64.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $58.82.

Shares of NASDAQ PZZA traded up $1.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,476,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,267,342. Papa Johns International has a 1 year low of $39.90 and a 1 year high of $83.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.16.

Papa Johns International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.10. Papa Johns International had a negative return on equity of 19.46% and a net margin of 3.50%. The company had revenue of $507.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Papa Johns International will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. Papa Johns International’s payout ratio is currently 81.78%.

In other Papa Johns International news, CEO Ravi Thanawala purchased 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $52.41 per share, for a total transaction of $99,579.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 38,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,039,797.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 8.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PZZA. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Papa Johns International by 396.5% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Papa Johns International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Papa Johns International by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Papa Johns International in the 4th quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Papa Johns International by 140.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares in the last quarter.

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John’s trademark in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

