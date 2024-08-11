Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Receives “Buy” Rating from Truist Financial

Truist Financial reissued their buy rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $673.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $621.00.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $618.00 to $610.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $622.00 to $654.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $550.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $550.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $615.43.

Shares of NYSE PH traded up $1.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $569.81. 920,574 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 735,999. The company has a market cap of $73.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.85, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $525.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $531.56. Parker-Hannifin has a 52 week low of $362.49 and a 52 week high of $576.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.22 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $5.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 29.40%. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin will post 24.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter worth $665,188,000. Kodai Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter worth about $122,449,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 305.0% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 307,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $171,069,000 after purchasing an additional 231,788 shares in the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 758,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $383,594,000 after buying an additional 141,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Groupama Asset Managment bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,043,000. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

