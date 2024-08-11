Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Releases FY25 Earnings Guidance

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $26.30-27.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.30. The company issued revenue guidance of $20.20-20.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $20.55 billion. Parker-Hannifin also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 26.300-27.000 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Mizuho raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $550.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $595.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set an outperform rating and a $610.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $615.43.

Shares of PH traded up $1.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $569.81. 920,574 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 735,999. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Parker-Hannifin has a twelve month low of $362.49 and a twelve month high of $576.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $525.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $531.56.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.22 by $0.55. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 13.95%. The business had revenue of $5.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin will post 24.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

