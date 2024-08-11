PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) CEO Sells $1,079,157.86 in Stock

PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN – Get Free Report) CEO Timothy J. Mcgrath sold 15,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.18, for a total value of $1,079,157.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,691 shares in the company, valued at $19,488,354.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
PC Connection Stock Performance
PC Connection stock opened at $67.21 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.61. PC Connection, Inc. has a one year low of $49.96 and a one year high of $76.39.
PC Connection Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 13th. PC Connection’s payout ratio is currently 12.82%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On PC Connection
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded PC Connection from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th.
PC Connection Company Profile
PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.
