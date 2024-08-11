PCCW Limited (OTCMKTS:PCCWY) Declares Dividend of $0.11

PCCW Limited (OTCMKTS:PCCWY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Sunday, July 28th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.1051 per share by the technology company on Wednesday, September 11th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th.

PCCW Price Performance

Shares of PCCWY stock opened at $5.21 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.04 and a 200-day moving average of $5.13. PCCW has a 12-month low of $4.30 and a 12-month high of $5.65.

Get PCCW alerts:

PCCW Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

PCCW Limited provides telecommunications and related services in Hong Kong, Mainland and other parts of China, Singapore, and internationally. The company's services include local telephony, local data and broadband, mobile, enterprise solutions, international telecommunications, and satellite-based and network-based telecommunications services; outsourcing, consulting, and contact center services; and technical consulting and engineering services.

Receive News & Ratings for PCCW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PCCW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.