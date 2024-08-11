PCCW Limited (OTCMKTS:PCCWY) Declares Dividend of $0.11

PCCW Limited (OTCMKTS:PCCWY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Sunday, July 28th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.1051 per share by the technology company on Wednesday, September 11th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th.
PCCW Price Performance
Shares of PCCWY stock opened at $5.21 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.04 and a 200-day moving average of $5.13. PCCW has a 12-month low of $4.30 and a 12-month high of $5.65.
PCCW Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than PCCW
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- Why Wall Street Analysts Raised Price Targets for Suncor Stock
- Investing in large cap stocks: Diving into big caps
- Is Super Micro Computer a Buy After Shares Sink 20% on Earnings?
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/5 – 8/9
Receive News & Ratings for PCCW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PCCW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.