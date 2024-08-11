Peak Financial Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Peak Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,125 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $402,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Thrive Wealth Management LLC increased its position in WEC Energy Group by 68.4% during the second quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,387 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 2,189 shares during the last quarter. Country Trust Bank grew its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 283,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,276,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $240,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 31.5% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 70,109 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,501,000 after buying an additional 16,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its position in WEC Energy Group by 3.6% during the second quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 8,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.20% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other WEC Energy Group news, VP Anthony Reese sold 1,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.78, for a total value of $120,918.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,796.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Joshua M. Erickson sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $31,412.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,377 shares in the company, valued at $213,335.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Anthony Reese sold 1,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.78, for a total value of $120,918.36. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,796.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Trading Up 0.2 %

WEC traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $87.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,838,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,179,300. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.13 and a 52 week high of $92.23. The stock has a market cap of $27.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.21, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.93.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be given a $0.835 dividend. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WEC shares. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, WEC Energy Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.31.

About WEC Energy Group

(Free Report)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

Featured Articles

