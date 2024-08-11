Peak Financial Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 4,310 United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Peak Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,310 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,787,000. United Rentals accounts for 1.6% of Peak Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,399,808 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,669,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799,997 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in United Rentals in the 4th quarter worth about $977,443,000. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 1st quarter worth about $332,349,000. AMF Tjanstepension AB raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 77.7% during the 2nd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 457,056 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $295,626,000 after purchasing an additional 199,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 15,100.8% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 100,781 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,674,000 after buying an additional 100,118 shares during the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Rentals Stock Performance

Shares of United Rentals stock traded up $6.84 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $696.10. The company had a trading volume of 338,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 588,165. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $387.01 and a 1-year high of $789.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $670.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $672.55. The stock has a market cap of $46.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $10.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.48 by $0.22. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 35.87%. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $9.88 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be given a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on URI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $780.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $745.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of United Rentals from $720.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of United Rentals in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on United Rentals from $790.00 to $905.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, United Rentals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $670.92.

Insider Transactions at United Rentals

In related news, SVP Joli L. Gross sold 360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $690.00, for a total value of $248,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,822,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

