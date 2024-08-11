Peak Financial Advisors LLC Has $435,000 Position in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Peak Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the period. Peak Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in STAG Industrial by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in STAG Industrial by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 27,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in STAG Industrial by 56.1% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 21,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total transaction of $1,386,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,151.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 34,000 shares of STAG Industrial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total value of $1,386,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,151.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.81, for a total value of $1,044,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,062.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STAG stock traded up $0.22 on Friday, hitting $39.67. 657,624 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,126,698. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.69 and a 12 month high of $41.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.20 and a 200 day moving average of $36.93. The stock has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.09.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.1233 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.63%. This is a positive change from STAG Industrial’s previous dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 148.00%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Wedbush upped their target price on STAG Industrial from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on STAG Industrial in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.89.

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. Our platform is designed to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across CBRE-EA Tier 1 industrial real estate markets, industries, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) provide growth through sophisticated industrial operation and an attractive opportunity set, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

