Peak Financial Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Peak Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,250 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliance Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $351,000. JGP Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $843,000. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 446.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after buying an additional 12,378 shares during the period. Morton Capital Management LLC CA acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $393,000. Finally, Congress Park Capital LLC raised its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 23,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,627,000 after buying an additional 2,498 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ QQQM traded up $0.97 on Friday, hitting $185.34. 1,758,732 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,820,090. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $194.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.33. The firm has a market cap of $28.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.18. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $140.84 and a fifty-two week high of $207.24.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.3199 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

