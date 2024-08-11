Peak Financial Advisors LLC Makes New $2.98 Million Investment in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Peak Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 19,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,980,000. Simon Property Group comprises about 1.7% of Peak Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,380,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,258,076,000 after purchasing an additional 672,941 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter worth $2,561,181,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,537,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $504,611,000 after acquiring an additional 72,645 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 4.2% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,321,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $363,165,000 after purchasing an additional 92,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its position in Simon Property Group by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,814,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $283,905,000 after buying an additional 78,866 shares during the period. 93.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $152.00 to $157.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.50.

Shares of Simon Property Group stock traded up $3.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $158.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,477,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,468,656. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a one year low of $102.11 and a one year high of $159.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $150.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.46.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($1.42). The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 45.90% and a return on equity of 78.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.88 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $2.05 per share. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $8.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.17%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 101.91%.

In related news, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz purchased 486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $150.17 per share, with a total value of $72,982.62. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 55,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,259,500.17. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

