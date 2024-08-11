PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN) Price Target Raised to $23.00 at Barclays

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from $22.00 to $23.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on PENN. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of PENN Entertainment from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Susquehanna reissued a positive rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of PENN Entertainment in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Craig Hallum raised shares of PENN Entertainment from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of PENN Entertainment in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of PENN Entertainment from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.83.

NASDAQ PENN traded down $0.48 on Friday, reaching $18.24. The company had a trading volume of 7,791,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,163,954. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 2.11. PENN Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $13.50 and a fifty-two week high of $27.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.09. PENN Entertainment had a negative net margin of 17.77% and a negative return on equity of 3.53%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that PENN Entertainment will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

In other PENN Entertainment news, Director David A. Handler acquired 40,000 shares of PENN Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.94 per share, for a total transaction of $597,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 283,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,234,743. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of PENN Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of PENN Entertainment by 233.6% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of PENN Entertainment by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of PENN Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of PENN Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $78,000. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, ESPN BET, and theScore Bet Sportsbook and Casino brands.

