Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO) Director Sells $303,386.85 in Stock

Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Free Report) Director William Dean Hansen sold 13,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total transaction of $303,386.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $897,758.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Perdoceo Education Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PRDO opened at $22.55 on Friday. Perdoceo Education Co. has a 1 year low of $15.79 and a 1 year high of $26.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 9.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.02.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $166.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.91 million. Perdoceo Education had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 20.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Perdoceo Education Co. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

Perdoceo Education Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Perdoceo Education

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. This is an increase from Perdoceo Education’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Perdoceo Education’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.91%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,896,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,538,000 after purchasing an additional 45,259 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Perdoceo Education by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,069,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,580,000 after buying an additional 28,909 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,505,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,512,000 after buying an additional 107,918 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Perdoceo Education by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,010,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,060,000 after buying an additional 75,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 7.9% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,384,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,660,000 after acquiring an additional 101,575 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PRDO has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Perdoceo Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Barrington Research raised their target price on Perdoceo Education from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

Perdoceo Education Company Profile

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and The American InterContinental University System. The Colorado Technical University segment offers academic programs, such as business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice.

