Perth Mint Gold Token Hits One Day Trading Volume of $1,885.04 (PMGT)

Perth Mint Gold Token (PMGT) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 11th. During the last seven days, Perth Mint Gold Token has traded 0% higher against the US dollar. One Perth Mint Gold Token token can now be bought for approximately $1,888.98 or 0.06198125 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Perth Mint Gold Token has a market capitalization of $563,672.37 and $1,885.04 worth of Perth Mint Gold Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Perth Mint Gold Token alerts:

Perth Mint Gold Token Token Profile

Perth Mint Gold Token launched on February 12th, 2020. Perth Mint Gold Token’s total supply is 1,178 tokens and its circulating supply is 298 tokens. Perth Mint Gold Token’s official Twitter account is @pmgoldtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Perth Mint Gold Token is medium.com/pmgt. The Reddit community for Perth Mint Gold Token is https://reddit.com/r/pmgoldtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Perth Mint Gold Token’s official website is www.pmgt.io.

Perth Mint Gold Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PMGT allows blockchain users to conveniently trade and hold gold stored at The Perth Mint. Digitally manage users entitlements over the physical gold, convert and pick up gold bullion of users' choice or get it delivered globally.”

According to CryptoCompare, "PMGT allows blockchain users to conveniently trade and hold gold stored at The Perth Mint. Digitally manage users entitlements over the physical gold, convert and pick up gold bullion of users' choice or get it delivered globally."

