PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) Cut to Hold at William Blair

William Blair downgraded shares of PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Benchmark reissued a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of PetIQ in a report on Friday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PetIQ presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $29.25.

Get PetIQ alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PetIQ

PetIQ Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PETQ opened at $30.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.34 and a 200-day moving average of $19.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $905.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.42 and a beta of 1.71. PetIQ has a fifty-two week low of $15.09 and a fifty-two week high of $30.68.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.20. PetIQ had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 0.66%. The company had revenue of $328.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PetIQ will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at PetIQ

In related news, Director Scott Huff sold 12,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.19, for a total transaction of $268,876.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PETQ. CWM LLC increased its position in PetIQ by 86.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PetIQ in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in PetIQ during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PetIQ by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of PetIQ during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

PetIQ Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet medication and wellness company in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Products and Services. The company offers Rx pet medications, which sells flea and tick control, heartworm preventatives, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes and pain treatments, antibiotics, and other specialty medications; and develops and manufactures its own proprietary value-branded products, as well as third-party branded products for dogs and cats.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PetIQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetIQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.