Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV) Major Shareholder Acquires $254,905.92 in Stock

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 29,503 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.64 per share, with a total value of $254,905.92. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,103,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,815,276.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 5th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 2,541 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.50 per share, for a total transaction of $21,598.50.

On Friday, August 2nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 2,100 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.60 per share, for a total transaction of $18,060.00.

On Thursday, July 25th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 26,275 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.40 per share, for a total transaction of $220,710.00.

On Tuesday, July 23rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 49,356 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.37 per share, for a total transaction of $413,109.72.

On Thursday, July 18th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 21,324 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.35 per share, for a total transaction of $178,055.40.

On Thursday, July 11th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 46,758 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.34 per share, with a total value of $389,961.72.

On Tuesday, May 28th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 19,612 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.04 per share, with a total value of $157,680.48.

On Thursday, May 23rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 2,117 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.05 per share, with a total value of $17,041.85.

On Tuesday, May 21st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 20,874 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.12 per share, with a total value of $169,496.88.

On Wednesday, May 15th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 49,514 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.08 per share, with a total value of $400,073.12.

Shares of MAV opened at $8.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.29 and a 200-day moving average of $8.11. Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.37 and a 52 week high of $8.71.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be given a $0.0325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $123,000. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 20,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 6,470 shares in the last quarter.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in municipal bonds. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital High Yield Municipal Bond Index and the Barclays Capital Municipal Bond Index.

