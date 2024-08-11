Piper Sandler Lowers Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) to Neutral

Piper Sandler cut shares of Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $6.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $10.00.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on FSLY. Bank of America downgraded shares of Fastly from a buy rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. DA Davidson lowered shares of Fastly from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Fastly from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Fastly from $18.00 to $9.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.93.

Get Fastly alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on FSLY

Fastly Price Performance

FSLY stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.67. The company had a trading volume of 5,000,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,833,700. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.52. Fastly has a fifty-two week low of $5.52 and a fifty-two week high of $25.87. The company has a market cap of $774.74 million, a P/E ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. Fastly had a negative net margin of 25.26% and a negative return on equity of 15.82%. The business had revenue of $132.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.32) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Fastly will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Fastly

In other news, CTO Artur Bergman sold 10,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.84, for a total value of $96,603.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 6,244,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,198,056.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Todd Nightingale sold 65,447 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.84, for a total transaction of $578,551.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,741,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,392,040.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Artur Bergman sold 10,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.84, for a total transaction of $96,603.52. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 6,244,124 shares in the company, valued at $55,198,056.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 135,217 shares of company stock worth $1,176,853 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Fastly during the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,724,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Fastly by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,586,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,443,000 after buying an additional 998,749 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Fastly by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,581,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,152,000 after buying an additional 657,334 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its stake in shares of Fastly by 94.4% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 960,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,453,000 after buying an additional 466,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Fastly in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,014,000. 79.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fastly Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fastly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.