Piper Sandler Upgrades Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) to “Overweight”

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $13.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $9.00. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 25.85% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on HRTG. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Heritage Insurance in a research report on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com raised Heritage Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Heritage Insurance from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.67.

Get Heritage Insurance alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Heritage Insurance

Heritage Insurance Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HRTG traded up $2.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.33. 1,482,629 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 408,815. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Heritage Insurance has a 1 year low of $4.28 and a 1 year high of $11.23. The company has a market cap of $316.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.01.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $203.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.81 million. Heritage Insurance had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 24.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Heritage Insurance will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Paul L. Whiting purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.74 per share, with a total value of $38,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 64,662 shares in the company, valued at $500,483.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 14.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Heritage Insurance

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Heritage Insurance by 45.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 436,099 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,088,000 after buying an additional 136,800 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Heritage Insurance by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,414,585 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,016,000 after acquiring an additional 96,923 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Heritage Insurance by 63.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 432,732 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,064,000 after acquiring an additional 167,819 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Heritage Insurance by 2.7% during the second quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 61,396 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Heritage Insurance by 226.3% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 410,515 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,903,000 after purchasing an additional 284,710 shares during the period. 59.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heritage Insurance Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential insurance in Alabama, California, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Rhode Island, South Carolina, and Virginia; commercial residential insurance for properties in Florida, New Jersey, and New York; and licensed in the state of Pennsylvania, as well as personal residential and wind-only property insurance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.