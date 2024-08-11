Pirate Chain (ARRR) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $72,906.58

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 11th. In the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded up 10.2% against the US dollar. Pirate Chain has a market cap of $33.31 million and $72,906.58 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pirate Chain coin can now be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000290 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Pirate Chain alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.18 or 0.00070246 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.25 or 0.00037958 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.36 or 0.00014255 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000409 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 30.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Pirate Chain Profile

ARRR is a dPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 29th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 196,213,798 coins. The official website for Pirate Chain is piratechain.com. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is https://reddit.com/r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @piratechain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pirate Chain’s official message board is medium.com/piratechain.

Buying and Selling Pirate Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirate Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pirate Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pirate Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pirate Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.