Pocket Network 24-Hour Volume Reaches $1.02 Million (POKT)

Pocket Network (POKT) traded 8.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 11th. Pocket Network has a market capitalization of $35.90 million and $1.02 million worth of Pocket Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Pocket Network has traded 8.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Pocket Network token can now be purchased for $0.0352 or 0.00000060 BTC on major exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Pocket Network’s genesis date was July 28th, 2020. Pocket Network’s total supply is 1,683,071,360 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,019,807,684 tokens. Pocket Network’s official Twitter account is @poktnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pocket Network’s official message board is forum.pokt.network. The Reddit community for Pocket Network is https://reddit.com/r/poktnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Pocket Network is www.pokt.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Pocket Network is a multi-chain relay protocol that incentivizes RPC nodes to provide DApps and their users with Web3 access.Using Pocket Network is similar to any other RPC. If you're already using a centralized RPC provider, the Pocket Portal was built to allow a transition with URLs you can claim. Alternatively, you can integrate directly with PocketJS.”

