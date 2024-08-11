Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on POOL. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Pool from $370.00 to $305.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Pool from $360.00 to $310.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Pool from $356.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Pool from $305.00 to $377.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Pool from $425.00 to $350.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $347.22.

Shares of POOL opened at $349.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.32, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 2.48. Pool has a fifty-two week low of $293.51 and a fifty-two week high of $422.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $335.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $366.62.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.90 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Pool had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 32.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pool will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Pool’s payout ratio is currently 37.56%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pool by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,544 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,089,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital grew its position in shares of Pool by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 590 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Czech National Bank grew its position in shares of Pool by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 6,805 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,746,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association grew its position in shares of Pool by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 747 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Pool by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 2,724 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,086,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. 98.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

