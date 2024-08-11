Populous (PPT) Price Up 22.7% This Week

Populous (PPT) traded up 7.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 11th. Populous has a total market capitalization of $2.28 million and approximately $260,269.12 worth of Populous was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Populous has traded 22.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Populous token can now be bought for about $0.0428 or 0.00000073 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Populous’ launch date was July 9th, 2017. Populous’ total supply is 53,252,246 tokens. Populous’ official Twitter account is @bitpopulous and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Populous is populous.world.

According to CryptoCompare, “Populous is an invoice and trade finance platform built on the Ethereum network. Populous uses XBRL, Z Score formula, Smart Contracts, Stable tokens and other technologies in the cryptoshpere to create a unique trading environment for investors and invoice sellers.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Populous directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Populous should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Populous using one of the exchanges listed above.

