Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $16.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.68 million. Portman Ridge Finance had a net margin of 21.81% and a return on equity of 15.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 EPS.

Portman Ridge Finance Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of PTMN traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.65. The stock had a trading volume of 77,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,022. Portman Ridge Finance has a 12 month low of $16.27 and a 12 month high of $21.03. The company has a market capitalization of $173.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Portman Ridge Finance Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. Portman Ridge Finance’s payout ratio is 165.27%.

About Portman Ridge Finance

Portman Ridge Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in unitranche loans (including last out), first lien loans, second lien loans, subordinated debt, equity co-investment, mezzanine, buyout in middle market companies. It also makes acquisitions in businesses complementary to the firm's business.

