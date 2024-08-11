PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on PCH. Truist Financial cut their price target on PotlatchDeltic from $49.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on PotlatchDeltic from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCH traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $41.69. The company had a trading volume of 280,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 499,756. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.14, a P/E/G ratio of 125.79 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.08. PotlatchDeltic has a twelve month low of $37.06 and a twelve month high of $51.39.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 1.14%. The business had revenue of $320.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. PotlatchDeltic’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that PotlatchDeltic will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Ashlee Townsend Cribb sold 4,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total value of $177,354.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,251,871.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 370.7% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA bought a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp bought a new stake in PotlatchDeltic in the 2nd quarter valued at $105,000. 86.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PotlatchDeltic Corporation (Nasdaq: PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2.2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi and South Carolina. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

