Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) Given New C$40.00 Price Target at CIBC

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by CIBC from C$43.00 to C$40.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on POW. TD Securities lifted their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$45.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$47.00 to C$47.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Power Co. of Canada presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$42.72.

Get Power Co. of Canada alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on POW

Power Co. of Canada Stock Performance

Power Co. of Canada stock traded up C$0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$36.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,771,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,037,483. The company has a current ratio of 90.10, a quick ratio of 107.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$38.79 and its 200-day moving average is C$38.61. Power Co. of Canada has a 12-month low of C$32.33 and a 12-month high of C$40.59. The company has a market capitalization of C$21.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.10.

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported C$1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.09 by C$0.03. Power Co. of Canada had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The firm had revenue of C$2.73 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Power Co. of Canada will post 4.5839161 EPS for the current year.

Power Co. of Canada Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a $0.563 dividend. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Power Co. of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 54.88%.

Power Co. of Canada Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Power Corporation of Canada, an international management and holding company, offers financial services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL segments. The company offers life, health and dental, disability, critical illness, and creditor insurance; accidental death and dismemberment; retirement savings and income and annuity products; and life assurance, pension, and investment products to individuals and small business owners.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Power Co. of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Co. of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.