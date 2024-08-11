Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.50.

PINC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Premier from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. StockNews.com raised Premier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Premier from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Premier from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Get Premier alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Premier

Premier Trading Up 0.2 %

Premier Announces Dividend

NASDAQ:PINC opened at $19.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.29. Premier has a one year low of $17.95 and a one year high of $27.37. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.22, a P/E/G ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.93.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. Premier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 131.25%.

Insider Activity at Premier

In other Premier news, CEO Michael J. Alkire sold 2,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $52,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 580,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,601,460. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Helen M. Boudreau sold 6,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.85, for a total value of $131,585.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,067 shares in the company, valued at $318,929.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Alkire sold 2,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $52,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 580,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,601,460. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 157,846 shares of company stock valued at $3,099,352 in the last three months. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Premier

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PINC. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of Premier by 711.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 163,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,645,000 after purchasing an additional 142,907 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Premier by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,413,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,615,000 after buying an additional 129,813 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Premier by 79.5% in the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 264,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,850,000 after buying an additional 117,242 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Premier by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Premier by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 532,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,916,000 after acquiring an additional 126,640 shares during the period. 74.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Premier Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.