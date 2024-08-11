Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Given New $246.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) had its price target increased by Evercore ISI from $243.00 to $246.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on PGR. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Progressive from $243.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Roth Mkm reissued a buy rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Progressive in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Progressive from $210.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Progressive from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Progressive from $276.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $224.18.

Get Progressive alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PGR

Progressive Trading Up 1.5 %

PGR stock traded up $3.37 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $221.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,730,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,598,691. The stock has a market cap of $129.86 billion, a PE ratio of 22.70, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $212.30 and a 200-day moving average of $204.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Progressive has a one year low of $124.06 and a one year high of $229.00.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $17.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.54 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 33.01%. Progressive’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Progressive will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.09%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CIO Jonathan S. Bauer sold 2,467 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.01, for a total transaction of $527,962.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 24,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,290,327.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CIO Jonathan S. Bauer sold 2,467 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.01, for a total value of $527,962.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 24,720 shares in the company, valued at $5,290,327.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 22,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.01, for a total value of $4,859,739.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 302,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,836,041.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 108,168 shares of company stock valued at $22,937,984 over the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Progressive

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 455 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 10.4% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 509 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 4,202 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. City State Bank now owns 661 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GYL Financial Synergies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.