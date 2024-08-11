Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Price Target Cut to $31.00 by Analysts at JMP Securities

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Free Report) had its target price lowered by JMP Securities from $36.00 to $31.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. SVB Leerink downgraded Progyny from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Progyny from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Progyny from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research downgraded Progyny from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Progyny from $48.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.50.

NASDAQ PGNY traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $21.61. The company had a trading volume of 2,221,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,028,364. Progyny has a fifty-two week low of $19.60 and a fifty-two week high of $42.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.31 and its 200 day moving average is $32.12.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.17. The company had revenue of $304.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.32 million. Progyny had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 5.54%. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Progyny will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President Michael E. Sturmer sold 9,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $270,900.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 362,583 shares in the company, valued at $10,877,490. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Progyny news, President Michael E. Sturmer sold 9,030 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $270,900.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 362,583 shares in the company, valued at $10,877,490. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Cheryl Scott sold 1,462 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.39, for a total transaction of $41,506.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $286,682.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Progyny by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,311,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,097,000 after purchasing an additional 41,687 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Progyny by 352,414.2% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,876,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,485,000 after buying an additional 5,874,744 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Progyny by 2.7% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,596,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,054,000 after buying an additional 67,632 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Progyny by 3.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,400,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,437,000 after purchasing an additional 42,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Progyny by 24.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,281,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,676,000 after purchasing an additional 254,725 shares in the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

