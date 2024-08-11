ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Shares Sold by Diversify Advisory Services LLC

Diversify Advisory Services LLC trimmed its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121 shares during the quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 34,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,277,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,985,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 74.3% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 107,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,205,000 after purchasing an additional 45,700 shares during the period. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 24,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after buying an additional 1,884 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Price Performance

NOBL traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $99.99. 430,083 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business has a 50-day moving average of $98.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.74. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 12 month low of $55.69 and a 12 month high of $67.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.68.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Profile

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

See Also

