Protara Therapeutics, Inc. Expected to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of ($0.48) Per Share (NASDAQ:TARA)

Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARA – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright lifted their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Protara Therapeutics in a report issued on Wednesday, August 7th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Fein now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.48) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($1.14). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Protara Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($3.56) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Protara Therapeutics’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.22) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.67) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($3.12) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($3.14) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($1.96) EPS.

Separately, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Protara Therapeutics from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd.

Protara Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ TARA opened at $1.90 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.99. The firm has a market cap of $39.12 million, a PE ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.85. Protara Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.04 and a 52 week high of $5.24.

Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $0.37.

Insider Activity at Protara Therapeutics

In other Protara Therapeutics news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. sold 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.06, for a total transaction of $100,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 124,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $380,205. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 248,588 shares of company stock worth $671,847. Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Protara Therapeutics by 77.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 150,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 65,800 shares during the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC lifted its stake in Protara Therapeutics by 7.4% during the first quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 202,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 14,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Protara Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.13% of the company’s stock.

About Protara Therapeutics

Protara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in advancing transformative therapies for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases. The company's lead program is TARA-002, an investigational cell therapy, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of non-muscle invasive bladder cancer and lymphatic malformations.

